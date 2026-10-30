Cryptocurrency worth more than $6.3bn has been stolen from an online exchange in what's thought to be the largest hack in human history.

The hackers targeted Binance, one of the world's largest digital platforms used for trading, with the exchange now working to establish how hackers managed to infiltrate the marketplace.

An elite group of North Korean hackers, who go by the name of the TraderTraitor group, are thought to be behind the hack.

TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence firm that surveils the industry, said the elite hacking unit were able to carry out the record-breaking heist in just 20 minutes.

Early suggestions indicate the hackers may have gained access through an engineer's laptop that had been compromised.

The access is then thought to have allowed hackers to make unauthorised withdrawals, Binance said.

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