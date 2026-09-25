A formal ballot of NEU teacher members in state schools in England on strike action was due to launch on October 3 and close on December 15

Teachers and members from other unions take part in a 'Save Our Schools' demonstration in the centre of Newcastle on February 01, 2023. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A formal ballot for strike action over teacher pay has been paused by the country’s largest education union.

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The National Education Union (NEU) had planned to launch a formal strike ballot of its teacher members in England over funding and pay. But the NEU’s national executive has decided not to go ahead with the ballot next week after the Government said it would not “claw back” pension contribution savings from schools to help cover the cost of teacher pay rises. The leader of the NEU said last week’s decision was the “strongest signal yet that the new administration is willing to put its money where its mouth is”. Read more: Ofsted inspections causing ‘harm’ and 'making teachers want to quit' Read more: Education Secretary set to change school Ofsted inspections amid mounting pressure on 'suicidal headteachers'

On strike NEU Teachers participate in a demonstration on July 5, 2023 in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In July, ministers accepted the recommendations of the independent pay review body for teachers and agreed a 3.5 per cent pay rise from this month, but the Department for Education (DfE) said schools would be expected to fund some of the pay award out of their existing budgets. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said the Government’s recent decision has effectively boosted real-terms school funding by around £500 million. In April, more than nine in 10 (90.5 per cent) NEU members who voted in the union’s indicative ballot said they would be prepared to take industrial action to get more funding for schools. A formal ballot of NEU teacher members in state schools in England on strike action was due to launch on October 3 and close on December 15.

NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede addresses the protestors. Picture: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “A pay deal without funding was never viable. “We have been clear with ministers that their talk of hope and opportunity for young people counted for little without the investment to turn those words into reality. “This is the strongest signal yet that the new administration is willing to put its money where its mouth is. “It is my sincere belief that we now have a genuine opportunity on our hands to build on this victory, leverage our success, and make austerity in the classroom a thing of the past.”

But he added: “The NEU is clear schools have been starved of funding for a sustained period and Government must not stop here. “The £3.3 billion saving from reduced employer contributions to the Teachers’ Pension should also remain in schools rather than be clawed back by the Treasury. “No ifs or buts – this is education money and in education it must stay.” In a joint letter to Education Secretary Lucy Powell this week, the NEU and three other unions called on the Government to “enter into discussions on a long-term solution” to school funding and pay cuts. The letter – from the NAHT school leaders’ union, the Association of School and College Leaders, Community and the NEU – said teachers and school leaders feel the 3.5 per cent pay increase is “not enough”. A separate letter sent to the Education Secretary this week – from the NASUWT teaching union – also suggested that the 3.5 per cent pay increase for teachers “falls far short”. It added: “The Treasury must fully fund the improvements in pay and working conditions required to resolve the entrenched recruitment and retention crisis and safeguard our children’s education.”

I will always back teachers, support staff, and the whole school workforce so they feel valued, have the support they need and are rewarded and recognised for the amazing work they do.



Pleased to see the NEU has agreed to stop its ballot for industrial action.



There’s a lot to… — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) September 24, 2026