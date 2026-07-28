Aura of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet puts new PM off bringing his bichon-poo to Downing Street

Andy Burnham collecting Axel from Dogs Trust in 2017. Picture: Dogs Trust

By William Mata

Larry might be 19 years old, but the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet still commands the respect of other animals, and Andy Burnham is taking no chances by leaving his dog behind.

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The new Prime Minister moved into Downing Street with his wife Marie-France van Heel last week, but the couple did not bring their pet bichon-poo, Axel, to meet the house cat, Larry. "He wouldn't get on with Larry, let me put it that way," Mr Burnham has said. "And I don't think the nation would thank me, would they, if I brought Axel down to disturb Larry's world." Larry has fulfilled his role as Chief Mouser since 2011, when he was brought into Whitehall by David Cameron. It means that Mr Burnham is the seventh Prime Minister of his reign, and he is keeping Axel away. Larry has been shown to see off foxes in his time and had a heated rivalry with Foreign Office cat Palmerston.

Still got it: Larry caught a mouse on Downing Street and left it in front of the press. Picture: Alamy