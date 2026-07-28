Burnham keeps pet dog away from No 10 'because of Larry the cat'
Aura of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet puts new PM off bringing his bichon-poo to Downing Street
Larry might be 19 years old, but the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet still commands the respect of other animals, and Andy Burnham is taking no chances by leaving his dog behind.
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The new Prime Minister moved into Downing Street with his wife Marie-France van Heel last week, but the couple did not bring their pet bichon-poo, Axel, to meet the house cat, Larry.
"He wouldn't get on with Larry, let me put it that way," Mr Burnham has said.
"And I don't think the nation would thank me, would they, if I brought Axel down to disturb Larry's world."
Larry has fulfilled his role as Chief Mouser since 2011, when he was brought into Whitehall by David Cameron.
It means that Mr Burnham is the seventh Prime Minister of his reign, and he is keeping Axel away.
Larry has been shown to see off foxes in his time and had a heated rivalry with Foreign Office cat Palmerston.
Last week, the ageing cat showed his abilities were undimmed by catching a mouse and leaving it before the press during a Cabinet meeting.
Axel was adopted by Mr Burnham and Ms van Heel from Dogs Trust Shrewsbury in 2017, and the charity has said it hopes this exposure will encourage other owners to consider adopting a pet.
Owen Sharp, Dogs Trust chief executive, said: "We also hope the Prime Minister will use his new role to champion policies that improve dog welfare and help build a better future for dogs and their owners across the UK."
Mr Burnham will divide his time between London and the north of England, having announced that a secondary No 10 North has been set up in Manchester.
Axel might be a long way from harm, and Larry's way, but Leah Callaghan, veterinary nurse at Butternut Box, a leading Fresh dog food company, said that canines and felines can sometimes become friends.
She said: "Dogs and cats can become friends, and the most ideal scenario is often when they are introduced while they are young, as this gives them more time to grow familiar with each other’s presence and learn what is normal within the home.
"That said, older pets can still build positive relationships too, as long as introductions are handled gradually and both animals are given space.
“It is important to understand that friendship between dogs and cats does not always look like playing together or curling up side by side. For some pets, success simply means the dog can relax when the cat walks past, or both animals can share the same room without tension.”