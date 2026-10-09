A purr-fect recovery! Larry the Downing Street cat back on patrol after fresh health scare
No10's chief mouser is back roaming the corridors of power and on the mend.
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Larry the Downing Street cat has had a fresh health scare - after he was rushed to the vet to have a cyst removed.
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Earlier this week, the 19-year-old feline was spotted in a cat carrier, sparking fresh concern among insiders.
But LBC can reveal that No10's chief mouser is back roaming the corridors of power and on the mend.
He had a minor operation earlier this week but is said to be recovering well.
Pictures show the brave puss up and out again - but with a big scar on his midsection and some shaved fur.
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A Downing Street source told LBC: “Larry is doing well and is already back to roaming the building.
“He is feline much better but taking things one paw at a time.
“We are grateful to the vets for their outstanding care.”
Larry has been much loved by prime ministers from David Cameron to the incumbent, Andy Burnham.
He celebrated 15 years of service at Number 10 in February 2026.
He was rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and moved into Downing Street on February 15, 2011.
Mr Burnham, who decided against taking his dog Axel to No10, is looking at getting a new feline for No10 North, which he opened in Manchester shortly after coming into office.
The RSPCA is said to be pitching several rescue cats for the role.