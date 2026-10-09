No10's chief mouser is back roaming the corridors of power and on the mend.

Larry the Cat has been working in Downing Street for 15 years. Picture: Downing Street

By Natasha Clark

Larry the Downing Street cat has had a fresh health scare - after he was rushed to the vet to have a cyst removed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old feline was spotted in a cat carrier, sparking fresh concern among insiders. But LBC can reveal that No10's chief mouser is back roaming the corridors of power and on the mend. He had a minor operation earlier this week but is said to be recovering well. Pictures show the brave puss up and out again - but with a big scar on his midsection and some shaved fur. Read more: Burnham says he wants to bring 'UK closer to Europe' on visit to Berlin Read more: When is Parliament back in session?

Larry the Cat has had a minor operation to remove a cyst . Picture: Downing Street

He's back in No10 and said to be recovering well. Picture: Downing Street

A Downing Street source told LBC: “Larry is doing well and is already back to roaming the building. “He is feline much better but taking things one paw at a time. “We are grateful to the vets for their outstanding care.” Larry has been much loved by prime ministers from David Cameron to the incumbent, Andy Burnham.