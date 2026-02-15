Larry the Cat celebrates 15 years as Downing Street’s chief mouser
Larry the cat, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, is celebrating 15 years as the British government's official rodent-catcher.
The unofficial first feline has served under six prime ministers and shaken paws with world leaders including Barack Obama and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The famous moggy is thought to be as old as 19 and came from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home where he was rescued as a stray.
Larry has outlived his Foreign Office rival, Palmerston, who died on Thursday in Bermuda.
Larry was adopted by Number 10 Downing Street in 2011 after the public noted frequent appearances of rodents behind reporters during live news broadcasts.
David Cameron’s government admitted there was an issue with rats in their 18th century workplace, and adopted Larry - who was described as a “bit of a bruiser”.
Although a little shy at first, Larry has since gained a reputation for his rivalries with other Whitehall cats, pigeons and even foxes, as well as regularly photobombing world leaders on their visits to Number 10.