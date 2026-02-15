Larry the cat, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, is celebrating 15 years as the British government's official rodent-catcher.

The unofficial first feline has served under six prime ministers and shaken paws with world leaders including Barack Obama and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The famous moggy is thought to be as old as 19 and came from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home where he was rescued as a stray.

Larry has outlived his Foreign Office rival, Palmerston, who died on Thursday in Bermuda.