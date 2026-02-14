The former Foreign Office chief mouser, Palmerston, has died in Bermuda.

The cat, a rescue from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, retired in 2020 after four years of service in Whitehall.

In February 2025, a post on Palmerston’s social media account said he had come out of retirement in order to start work “as feline relations consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda”.

Announcing his death, a post on Palmerston’s X account read: “Palmerston, Diplocat extraordinaire, passed away peacefully on 12 February.

'Palmy' was a special member of the Government House team in Bermuda, and a much loved family member.

He was a wonderful companion, with a gentle nature, and will be sorely missed.”

Read more: Iranian regime change is 'the best thing that could happen', says Trump

Read more: Former royal protection officer contacts police over allegations Andrew 'smuggled women' into Palace