The shower was most active on December 14, however tonight there is a final opportunity to see this extraordinary space event.

The Geminids, first observed in 1862, have been known to produce over 120 meteors per hour at their peak, although light pollution and other factors mean that in reality the actual number visible is far less.

However, tonight is also the New Moon for December 2025, which means the sky won’t be illuminated by the moon and therefore offering so potentially superb views of the spectacle.

According to the Royal Museums Greenwhich "The meteors of the Geminid meteor shower are very bright, moderately fast, and are unusual in being multi-coloured – mainly white, some yellow and a few green, red and blue.

"These colours are partly caused by the presence of traces of metals like sodium and calcium, the same effect that is used to make fireworks colourful."

You don't need any special equipment to view the meteor shower.

Find a clear space away from street lights, or the light coming from your house, as you want to be in the darkest place that you can. Sadly, if you're in a big city, light pollution is likely to hide the shower.

Read More: Black holes to be shown in action in first 3D movies created using AI

Read More: King’s special post box delivered to scientists in the Antarctic