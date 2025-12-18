Christmas should be about enjoying time with friends, family, and colleagues, not dashing from shop to shop in a panic.

Yet each year, millions of Brits find themselves overspending on Secret Santa gifts, last-minute presents, and festive treats simply because of social pressure and poor planning.

New research from Freenow by Lyft shows nearly 29 million Brits spend up to an extra £20 each on unplanned gifts, totalling a staggering £617 million in unexpected festive costs.

Londoners are among the biggest culprits: 46% admit to procrastinating before buying, rising to 57% of 25–34-year-olds. With busy areas like Oxford Street and Westfield overloaded, nearly one in three Londoners (32%) prioritise avoiding crowds over thoughtful shopping.

Nearly half (46%) of respondents head to the nearest supermarket when gifts don’t arrive on time, and almost a third of men (29%) would rather let someone else do their shopping for them.

It’s not just London. Across the UK, Mancunians are the most practical, with 38% choosing the closest shop. Shoppers in Southampton and Liverpool are the most budget-conscious, with over a third (35%) picking the cheapest option.

Nottingham leads in thoughtful gifting, with 55% prioritising meaning over cost, followed by Glasgow and Newcastle at 50% each.

The common thread across the nation is clear: people dislike the hassle of holiday shopping.

Nearly one in five (19%) dread spending time spent parking, 24% want to avoid the crowds, and after all that effort, it’s even more frustrating to come home having overspent.

Yet despite the stress, Brits still want to show they care - around two in five (39%) say finding a thoughtful gift matters more than sticking to a budget.

So how can we navigate societal expectations, stay calm, and keep to our budget this festive season?

The key is to plan ahead. By setting a budget, spacing out shopping trips, and pacing purchases, people can protect their finances and stress levels while still finding the perfect gift.

Avoiding last-minute rushes turns a chore into manageable - and even enjoyable - festive prep.

Transport can make a real difference to festive stress. Efficient, comfortable trips help you dodge crowded streets and packed stores, leaving more headspace for thoughtful gift-buying.

Freenow by Lyft gets how hectic Christmas can be and offers a simple solution: pre-book your rides to enjoy ‘shopping without the dropping’ or ‘Oxford without the circus’. You can plan trips up to 90 days in advance, tweak the details if needed, and know exactly when your driver will arrive.

Having a reliable, pre-booked journey takes one worry off your list, so you can focus on planning gifts and enjoying the season instead of rushing through the shops.

With a plan, gift-buying can shift from a hassle to part of your festive self-care. Overspending, stress, and panic only take away from the season’s enjoyment.

By knowing your priorities, shopping thoughtfully, and using available tools and services, you can give meaningful gifts without losing your peace of mind.

Christmas should be about connection and celebration, not last-minute scrambling.

To curb overspending, planning your shopping, sticking to a budget, and using smart transport options such as black cabs, can make all the difference. A

little preparation this festive season can turn a stressful rush into a calmer, more enjoyable experience.