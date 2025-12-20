Families took extra care with their spending amid concerns before the Budget

By Alex Storey

Retailers are hoping for a last-minute splurge from Christmas shoppers this weekend after a "fairly weak" run-up to the festive period for shops.

UK households are predicted to spend around £3.4 billion across Saturday and Sunday, which is up more than 12 per cent on the same weekend in 2024. Almost 50 million trips to the shops are expected to be made by last-minute buyers, according to analysts GlobalData for Vouchercodes.co.uk. Tom Holder, head of Communications at the British Retail Consortium, told LBC's Paul Brand on Saturday that the slow build-up to December was partly caused by hesitation around the Budget. Read more: Food industry workers say they are 'not paid enough to afford basics' Read more: Retail sales dip unexpectedly in November as Black Friday fizzles

Mr Holder said: "The last data that we have shows it was a fairly weak November overall. "I think there was a belief that there were families out there, many families, who were concerned that, for instance, there might be income tax rises or other changes that would have a sort of meaningful impact on their sort of income, particularly around Christmas. "So I think some people held off to see whether there was going to be anything particularly life changing in the Budget. "As it turned out, the impact is probably fairly small on households. Hopefully spending will pick up and we've seen that consumer sentiment has picked up. "It is the absolutely crucial time it is that last week people, shops particularly will find it important because we're getting to that moment where it's almost too late to get things delivered or to guarantee that things will be delivered in time. "So the shops have an extra special place in this last week and the weekend."

