Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has agreed to leave his home at Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Sarah Ferguson / Instagram

By Ella Bennett

The corgis of the late Queen Elizabeth II which were adopted by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are to remain in the care of their family, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The couple took over the care of Muick and Sandy after the monarch’s death, housing them at Royal Lodge. But now with the couple’s departure from the Windsor address, speculation had arisen over who would keep the two dogs. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The corgis will remain with the family.” However, it did not clarify if it would be Andrew, Sarah or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who would give them a home. Read more: Andrew suggested Epstein ‘catch-up’ months before New York meeting, emails show Read more: Calls to change ‘Prince Andrew’ place names intensify after stripping of title

The Queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during her funeral. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this year, Sarah claimed that the late Queen communicated to her through the dogs’ barking. In an address to the Creative Women Platform in London, reported by The Times newspaper, she said: “I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go ‘woof woof’ and all that and I’m sure it’s her talking to me. “I’m sure it’s her, reminding me she’s still around.” And in 2023, Sarah described how one of the corgis, Muick, had grieved after the late Queen’s death. Speaking to Graeme Hall, presenter of the Channel 5 show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, Sarah said it took Muick about a year to come to terms with Queen Elizabeth II’s death. She said: “There are two corgis that came, big Muick and Sandy, and there were five Norfolk terriers that were there too – seven in all. “And big Muick is very, very, very demonstrative, he had his tail down to begin with and then now, a year later … he’s just beginning now to really enjoy (himself).”

Andrew with corgis Muick and Sandy. Picture: Alamy