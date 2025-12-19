Thousands of documents in Epstein Files released by US justice department
Documents have been released in relation to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
New documents linked to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein have been released as per the deadline set in the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), declassified and publicly released files related Epstein and his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations.
This is the first phase of declassified files, which largely contains documents that have been previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the US Government.
Following the release of the documents, Bondi said: "This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators.
"The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein's extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability."
The US Department of Justice was legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation into Epstein public by midnight on Friday.
US deputy attorney general Todd Blanche explained the delay in releasing all the files was due to making sure "every victim, their name, their identity, their story, to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected."
He revealed he expects more documents will be released over the next couple of week.
"So today, several hundred thousand and then over the next couple (of) weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more," he said.
This is a developing story.
One image among the files shows a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing Monica Lewinsky's dress. There is an illegible note next to the painting.
The context of the picture is not clear.