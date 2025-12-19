New documents linked to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein have been released as per the deadline set in the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), declassified and publicly released files related Epstein and his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations.

This is the first phase of declassified files, which largely contains documents that have been previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the US Government.

Following the release of the documents, Bondi said: "This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators.

"The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein's extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability."