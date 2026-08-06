Keaton Slater was killed in his hometown in June 2024

Keaton Slater wearing a Coventry City strip. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Alex Storey

A Latvian man has been charged over the death of a schoolboy who was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in Coventry over two years ago.

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Keaton Slater, 12, was struck by a black BMW on the city's Radford Road in June 2024, and despite the best efforts of medics, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police announced on Thursday that Dolars Aleksanders, 23, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an extradition operation involving British and Latvian authorities. West Midlands Police said Aleksanders was detained in Latvia last month, before being flown to Gatwick Airport on Wednesday and taken to a custody block. Read more: Fifa president Gianni Infantino issues grovelling apology for botched World Cup sell-off plan - but refuses to quit Read more: Woman arrested after four men stabbed 'with scissors' near Covent Garden in central London

Dolars Aleksanders. Picture: West Midlands Police

Aleksanders is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court later today. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "[The CPS] has decided to charge Dolars Aleksanders with one count of causing death by dangerous driving following a police investigation into a fatal road traffic collision that led to the death of Keaton Slater. "Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court to pursue criminal proceedings. "CPS West Midlands has worked closely with West Midlands Police, Home Office, the Latvian authorities, Europol, the Joint International Crime Centre (JICC), CPS International and our Extradition Unit to bring Mr Aleksanders back to face proceedings in a UK court for an alleged crime that took place here."

'Keaton's Corner' on Thursday, on the road where he was killed. Picture: LBC/George Icke