The world’s first roadside laughing gas breathalyser is being trialled by two police forces in the south of England.

“Its use can cause unconsciousness and even neurological damage or death from suffocation of the oxygen supply to the brain."

A spokesman for the forces said: “Driving under the influence of nitrous oxide is an emerging threat to the safety of motorists on our roads.

Possession of the class C drug for unlawful use can lead to a prison sentence of up to two years.

The device is being tested by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police for what they describe as the “emerging threat” of drivers taking to their vehicles while high on nitrous oxide, referred to as NOS and also known as “hippy crack”.

“Tragically, our officers have already seen deaths connected to drivers who were under the influence of NOS.

“The innovative device is being tested by our officers to see if it can be used to detect if a driver is under the influence of this harmful drug.

“If successful, this could lead these motorists to be prosecuted for drug driving offences.”

The breathalyser, created by Respira Technologies following research at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, works by the user breathing into the portable device, with the result coming within minutes.

It can detect whether a user has inhaled nitrous oxide for up to two hours beforehand.

Acting Superintendent Emma Hart, of the joint operations roads policing unit of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police, said: “There is currently no device available that can prove a driver inhaled laughing gas, making prosecution difficult.

“That is why our forces are leading this testing phase, to break new ground and prove these devices can help save lives on our roads.

“Nitrous oxide is a growing issue, especially with young drivers who don’t understand the harm it can cause, so when we saw the opportunity to test this new technology, we knew how important it could be towards these devices being rolled out across the country.”

In 2023, three teenagers, Elliot Pullen, 17, and 18-year-olds Ethan Goddard and Daniel Hancock died when the car they were passengers in crashed into a tree alongside the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, in 2023.

The 18-year-old driver, Thomas Johnson, was filmed inhaling laughing gas behind the wheel just moments before the crash and was driving at speeds of up to 100mph.