The Government will turn laundry rooms into prison cells in a bid to tackle overcrowding in Britain’s jails, Justice Secretary Alex Norris has announced.

Speaking to LBC on Tuesday, Mr Norris said the Government has to get “creative “ in order to free up spaces amid a crisis in the prisons system.

Hundreds of places would be created by converting existing spaces inside prisons into accommodation, he claimed.

Shared-use areas, offices, and laundry rooms could all be converted under the plans.

Mr Norris told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We're going to use creatively across the prison estate, whether it's office space or laundry space There's lots and lots of sort of empty space. It is functional, but we're finding that balance between, you know, those day-to-day functions and the need to have enough places to convert them where we can into usable cell space.

"I wouldn't want to go laundry room by laundry room around the prison estate, but there are creative ways.”

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