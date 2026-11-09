Ms Gallacher told Brand “I love you”, and he said to her as he was led away to the cells: “We’ll be OK.”

Russell Brand's wife Laura Brand leaves after the sentencing hearing for Russell Brand at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Reuters

By Rebecca Henrys

Russell Brand’s rape and sexual assault convictions have caused “total devastation” to his wife Laura Gallacher – but she is “standing by him”, his defence barrister has said.

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Ian Winter KC told Southwark Crown Court on Monday that the couple have been “wrestling with how to explain” to their 10-year-old child what has happened to their father. Ms Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup winning golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, joined the eight other members of Brand’s entourage in the public gallery at Southwark Crown Court, which included the rapist comedian’s father, Ronald. As Brand was convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults on Thursday, Ms Gallacher left the court in tears. Read more: Russell Brand's 'staggering arrogance' condemned by judge as disgraced star is jailed for more than ten years Read more: Katy Perry "dark marriage" secrets to ex-husband Russell Brand to be exposed

Laura Gallacher (C), the wife of British comedian and actor Russell Brand is helped into a car after the sentencing. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty

She returned to court on Monday to see her husband being sentenced to 10 and a half years for rape and three sexual assaults. Ms Gallacher told Brand “I love you”, and he said to her as he was led away to the cells: “We’ll be OK.” During his submissions to the court ahead of Mr Justice Bennathan’s sentencing, Mr Winter said: “I’m afraid words are completely inadequate to truly try to convey to your Lordship the total devastation she’s experiencing. “Currently (they) are wrestling with how to exactly explain to a child who’s just turned 10 what has happened here. “It brings home the consequences of this conduct to totally innocent people who have been caught up in it.”

Russell Brand speaking to his wife Laura Gallacher as he leaves the dock at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/Press Association

Before the sentencing hearing began, Brand started to pray and told his wife: “It’ll be okay, I don’t know how, but it will.” Ms Gallacher said “oh God” as she saw Brand enter the dock, before telling him: “I love you.” Brand winked and then nodded at his wife and members of his entourage while clutching a crucifix in his hands before a lunch break was taken ahead of the judge passing sentence. Ms Gallacher previously gave evidence to the jury where she described her husband as “caring” and “kind”, adding that there is honesty at the centre of their marriage. She told the court she was “very aware” of his promiscuity before their marriage in 2017, and that she could “read about it regularly in the papers”.

Laura was seen at Brand's side throughout the trial. Picture: BROOK MITCHELL/Getty