Laura Brand seen breathing deeply and muttering 'it's ok, it's ok' as husband is jailed for over ten years
Ms Gallacher told Brand “I love you”, and he said to her as he was led away to the cells: “We’ll be OK.”
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Russell Brand’s rape and sexual assault convictions have caused “total devastation” to his wife Laura Gallacher – but she is “standing by him”, his defence barrister has said.
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Ian Winter KC told Southwark Crown Court on Monday that the couple have been “wrestling with how to explain” to their 10-year-old child what has happened to their father.
Ms Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup winning golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, joined the eight other members of Brand’s entourage in the public gallery at Southwark Crown Court, which included the rapist comedian’s father, Ronald.
As Brand was convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults on Thursday, Ms Gallacher left the court in tears.
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She returned to court on Monday to see her husband being sentenced to 10 and a half years for rape and three sexual assaults.
Ms Gallacher told Brand “I love you”, and he said to her as he was led away to the cells: “We’ll be OK.”
During his submissions to the court ahead of Mr Justice Bennathan’s sentencing, Mr Winter said: “I’m afraid words are completely inadequate to truly try to convey to your Lordship the total devastation she’s experiencing.
“Currently (they) are wrestling with how to exactly explain to a child who’s just turned 10 what has happened here.
“It brings home the consequences of this conduct to totally innocent people who have been caught up in it.”
Before the sentencing hearing began, Brand started to pray and told his wife: “It’ll be okay, I don’t know how, but it will.”
Ms Gallacher said “oh God” as she saw Brand enter the dock, before telling him: “I love you.”
Brand winked and then nodded at his wife and members of his entourage while clutching a crucifix in his hands before a lunch break was taken ahead of the judge passing sentence.
Ms Gallacher previously gave evidence to the jury where she described her husband as “caring” and “kind”, adding that there is honesty at the centre of their marriage.
She told the court she was “very aware” of his promiscuity before their marriage in 2017, and that she could “read about it regularly in the papers”.
During the trial, Brand and Ms Gallacher carried on recording their Sunday Service podcasts, which saw the couple detail their thoughts on faith and the justice process.
Ms Gallacher spoke in the videos about her “nerves” before arriving at court, and compared the experience to being in the “eye of the storm”.
She also made reference to the address of the courthouse, Battle Bridge Lane, suggesting it was apt because “you don your armour”.