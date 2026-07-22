The YouTuber and American conspiracy theorist, dubbed the Trump-whisperer, visited Ukraine recently and told her followers: “I was wrong! I have a responsibility to correct the record."

Far-right activist Laura Loomer said she had called for Russian propaganda after her trip to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Laura Loomer, a close advisor to President Donald Trump, has said she was a victim of Russian propaganda and was wrong about the war in Ukraine.

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Loomer, known to many as “the Trump whisperer,” recently visited Ukraine and said what she saw on her trip changed her mind about the region. In a long post to X, she said: “I came to Ukraine to see the country for myself. I am going to try to find evidence for the propaganda I’ve been fed, and if I don’t find it, I will let everyone know so they too can come to see the light… “I was wrong! I have a responsibility to correct the record. Russia is very good at information warfare.” Read more: Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine army chief in major wartime shake-up Read more: Putin threatens 'more powerful' retaliation after Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and ports

I did say these things about Ukraine and Zelensky and I am not deleting my posts because I’ve realized, I was wrong.



I was living in a media echo chamber and I was propagandized by Russian media on social media to believe those things.



So I came to Ukraine to see the country… https://t.co/4TkIzD6olk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 20, 2026

Prior to her trip, Loomer had written for Russian state sponsored news channel Russia Today. She followed up her initial apology with a lengthy post about a McDonald’s in Kiev which was recently struck in a ballistic missile attack on the capital. “These attacks on ordinary gathering places, where families eat, students meet, and workers grab quick meals, sends a clear message. Russia is not an ally of the United States or the West,” said Loomer. She included an image of herself eating a burger and fries amid bombed out buildings, saying: “Even though I never eat fast food, I ordered a cheeseburger, fries and a Diet Coke to show my support. “There’s nothing like enjoying a meal with the backdrop of a Russian ballistic missile attack and blown out windows at McDonalds to really make you appreciate being an American and evaluate your prior perspective on US support for Ukraine.”

🚨 Russia Targets American Businesses in Kyiv: Iconic McDonald’s Endures Repeated Attacks From Russian Ballistic Missiles Proving Russia’s Disdain For America 🚨



3 days ago, Russia launched 40 ballistic missiles into Kyiv, Ukraine, striking civilian districts in the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/2ijSmbhsYy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 21, 2026