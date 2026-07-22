Longtime Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer admits she was 'wrong on Ukraine'
The YouTuber and American conspiracy theorist, dubbed the Trump-whisperer, visited Ukraine recently and told her followers: “I was wrong! I have a responsibility to correct the record."
Laura Loomer, a close advisor to President Donald Trump, has said she was a victim of Russian propaganda and was wrong about the war in Ukraine.
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Loomer, known to many as “the Trump whisperer,” recently visited Ukraine and said what she saw on her trip changed her mind about the region.
In a long post to X, she said: “I came to Ukraine to see the country for myself. I am going to try to find evidence for the propaganda I’ve been fed, and if I don’t find it, I will let everyone know so they too can come to see the light…
“I was wrong! I have a responsibility to correct the record. Russia is very good at information warfare.”
Read more: Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine army chief in major wartime shake-up
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I did say these things about Ukraine and Zelensky and I am not deleting my posts because I’ve realized, I was wrong.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 20, 2026
I was living in a media echo chamber and I was propagandized by Russian media on social media to believe those things.
So I came to Ukraine to see the country… https://t.co/4TkIzD6olk
Prior to her trip, Loomer had written for Russian state sponsored news channel Russia Today.
She followed up her initial apology with a lengthy post about a McDonald’s in Kiev which was recently struck in a ballistic missile attack on the capital.
“These attacks on ordinary gathering places, where families eat, students meet, and workers grab quick meals, sends a clear message. Russia is not an ally of the United States or the West,” said Loomer.
She included an image of herself eating a burger and fries amid bombed out buildings, saying: “Even though I never eat fast food, I ordered a cheeseburger, fries and a Diet Coke to show my support.
“There’s nothing like enjoying a meal with the backdrop of a Russian ballistic missile attack and blown out windows at McDonalds to really make you appreciate being an American and evaluate your prior perspective on US support for Ukraine.”
🚨 Russia Targets American Businesses in Kyiv: Iconic McDonald’s Endures Repeated Attacks From Russian Ballistic Missiles Proving Russia’s Disdain For America 🚨— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 21, 2026
3 days ago, Russia launched 40 ballistic missiles into Kyiv, Ukraine, striking civilian districts in the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/2ijSmbhsYy
It appears from her posts that Loomer was inspired to take this trip due to former-Trump-ally-turned-MAGA-dissenter Tucker Carlson's defence of Russia and Putin. Carlson recently hosted a Russian arms dealer on his podcast.
The office of the President of Ukraine responded to Loomer’s visit on X saying: “It is really important that @LauraLoomer is in Ukraine and sees things with her own eyes as they are.”
The Trump administration has given mixed messages on its stance on the war in Ukraine. On the one hand it gave the go-ahead for Ukraine to manufacture long-range Patriot missiles alongside a $1.6 billion defence package for the country.
However, President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of NATO, and argued with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about the war in a contentious 2025 Oval Office meeting.
The recent death of Senator Lindsey Graham was a cause for concern for Ukrainians, as his constant support for the country was seen as instrumental in securing funding from the President. Loomer’s new perspective may fill the gap left by Graham.
While international experts see the war in Ukraine as a land-grab from Vladimir Putin, Loomer has her own spin on what caused the war, telling her followers: “What’s happening in Ukraine today can and will happen in America in the near future if we do not stop communism and multipolarity.”
The known Islamophobe has also accused Russia and Putin of being "jihadi apologists," despite documented crack downs on Muslims the Russian-controlled region of Crimea.