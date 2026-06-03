TV personality Laura Whitmore has given birth “unexpectedly early” to her second child with husband Iain Stirling.

The former Love Island host took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a photo of the infant’s hand on her chest.

The 41-year-old wrote: "A new player has entered the game! We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn’t expect anything else).

"I had made a 5 hour birthing playlist this time…only played about 3 songs – ended up using it post birth. It’s a reaaally good playlist, can somebody please use it."

Whitmore, who hosted Love Island between 2020 and 2022, said she was enjoying “baby smells, lack of sleep and scrumptious hands and wrists."

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