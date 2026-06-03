Laura Whitmore announces ‘unexpectedly early’ birth of second child
The former Love Island host shared the happy news of her second child with comedian husband Iain Sterling with a tender social media post
TV personality Laura Whitmore has given birth “unexpectedly early” to her second child with husband Iain Stirling.
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The former Love Island host took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a photo of the infant’s hand on her chest.
The 41-year-old wrote: "A new player has entered the game! We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn’t expect anything else).
"I had made a 5 hour birthing playlist this time…only played about 3 songs – ended up using it post birth. It’s a reaaally good playlist, can somebody please use it."
Whitmore, who hosted Love Island between 2020 and 2022, said she was enjoying “baby smells, lack of sleep and scrumptious hands and wrists."
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The announcement was met with congratulations from famous friends, including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who wrote: “ah, congratulations”.
Singer Olly Murs shared his excitement, writing “Big love to you all, congratulations”.
Actress and singer Denise Van Outen added: “Congratulations to you all, aww, beautiful”.
Laura and Iain, who is known for his voiceover commentary of the iconic reality dating show, married in 2020 and had their first daughter in March 2021.
The pair announced that they were expecting their second baby in February this year.
Whitmore took to Instagram to share the news of her second pregnancy, writing: "Instagram V Reality. Spoiler: It wasn’t just a big meal mama ate. She’s been cooking away! I’d like to thank stretchy pants and travel sick bags."
Scottish comedian Sterling shared the news with a social media post involving a white knitted beanie, boots, and a jumper emblazoned with “littlest living legend”.
He captioned the post: “Say hello to our newest living legend. I always wanted someone in the house who would stay up late and watch the World Cup with me. But this feels a little excessive."
Whitmore and Sterling have kept their first child's name private and have yet to share their second child’s name.