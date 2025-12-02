Laura Woods collapses while presenting coverage of Lioness friendly against Ghana
The football presenter was caught by Ian Wright before the broadcaster cut to an ad break
Television presenter Laura Woods collapsed on air during coverage of the Lionesses friendly against Ghana on Tuesday.
Listen to this article
Woods was leading pre-match coverage when she appeared to faint while pitchside.
Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moved quickly to catch her as she fell.
The broadcaster sharply cut to a commercial break and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan.
Read More: Premier League clubs agree new FFP rules to block loophole used by Chelsea and Aston Villa
Read More: Chris Eubank Jr announces break from boxing in worrying hospital update
Huge credit to Ian Wright here, he was alert and caught Laura Woods as she collapsed earlier, preventing her further harm.— Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) December 2, 2025
Really hope Laura is ok. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uahvaURGyM
Shanahan said: "As you have probably noticed we don't have the wonderful Laura Woods because she's just been taken ill.
"But she's in very good hands so I'm stepping in at late notice."
Woods' fiancee Adam Collard later provided an update in a post on X which read: "Laura is all ok and with the right people.
"Thank you for all of your kind messages."
Woods covers a wide range of football for a number of different broadcasters.