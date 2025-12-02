Television presenter Laura Woods collapsed on air during coverage of the Lionesses friendly against Ghana on Tuesday.

Woods was leading pre-match coverage when she appeared to faint while pitchside.

Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moved quickly to catch her as she fell.

The broadcaster sharply cut to a commercial break and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan.

