Television presenter Laura Woods says she is “OK” after collapsing live on air during ITV’s build-up to England’s friendly against Ghana on Tuesday evening.

Woods was leading the broadcaster’s pre-match coverage while pitchside at St Mary’s Stadium when she stumbled forwards, with pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moving quickly to catch her as she fell.

ITV cut to a commercial break and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan, who said that Woods had been “taken ill”.

Read more: Laura Woods collapses while presenting coverage of Lioness friendly against Ghana

Woods later posted on her Instagram story: “Gosh that was a bit weird.

“Sorry to worry everyone, I’m OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again.”