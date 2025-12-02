Laura Woods says she is OK after ‘weird’ on-air collapse
ITV posted on X to wish Woods “a speedy recovery” as did the Lionesses
Television presenter Laura Woods says she is “OK” after collapsing live on air during ITV’s build-up to England’s friendly against Ghana on Tuesday evening.
Woods was leading the broadcaster’s pre-match coverage while pitchside at St Mary’s Stadium when she stumbled forwards, with pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moving quickly to catch her as she fell.
ITV cut to a commercial break and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan, who said that Woods had been “taken ill”.
Woods later posted on her Instagram story: “Gosh that was a bit weird.
“Sorry to worry everyone, I’m OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration.
“I’m really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again.”
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @laura_woodsy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6BnVKUo43R— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 2, 2025
Woods’ fiancee Adam Collard had earlier moved to allay fans’ fears, as the reality television star wrote on X: “Laura is all OK and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages.”
Woods is a regular host for ITV and TNT Sports of men’s and women’s football matches.
ITV posted on X to wish Woods “a speedy recovery” as did the Lionesses, who won the game 2-0 with goals from Lucia Kendall and a late Alessia Russo penalty.