"It’s an asymptomatic blood and bone marrow disorder that in some people can develop into blood cancer," she wrote

Lauren Laverne in February, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Lauren Laverne has announced she has been diagnosed with a blood and bone marrow disorder nearly two years after recovering from cancer.

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The iconic radio DJ, 48, revealed on Friday that she has smouldering myeloma, a condition characterised by an abnormal level of blood plasma cells in bone marrow. Writing on Instagram, Laverne wrote: “I’m quite a private person by nature but am sharing this as one of the many things I’ve learned after going through health challenges in recent years is that talking about this stuff helps people. “I’ve been diagnosed with something called smouldering myeloma (yes that is a weird name and no I’d never heard of it either). “It’s an asymptomatic blood and bone marrow disorder that in some people can develop into blood cancer. “Thankfully the risk of this happening in my case is pretty low.” Read More: Cancer testing at home is the future of the NHS Read More: Sam Neill’s cause of death revealed after Jurassic Park actor dies aged 78

Laverne said she feels “OK” at the moment and does not currently need treatment. The presenter also noted the condition has “nothing to do” with her previous illness. She added: “Most people my age who have it have no idea – it tends to be cancer survivors like me who are diagnosed early as we’re so carefully monitored. “It is a chronic condition – no cure yet – and it does mean my immune system is a bit compromised, so I will need to take good care of myself and I will be carefully monitored with blood tests, MRIs and bone marrow biopsies (which I have recently discovered are even less fun than they sound). Laverne made her diagnosis public out of a desire to help others.

Lauren Laverne at the Ivor Novello awards. Picture: Getty