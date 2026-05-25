Ben Shelton has been confirmed for Team World, adding another major name to the line-up for this year’s event.

The 23-year-old American joins a formidable Team World squad that already includes Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur. Team Europe has so far announced Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, meaning five of the world’s top 10 players are now set to appear.

There will be further player announcements in the coming months.

Here is everything you need to know about the Laver Cup including dates and how to get tickets.



LAVER CUP LONDON 2026

The Laver Cup returns to The O2 in London for its ninth edition across 25th –27th September. Team Europe v Team World!



Friday 25 Sep 2026 - Doors: 11:30 AM



Friday 25 Sep 2026 - Doors: 5:30 PM



Saturday 26 Sep 2026 - Doors: 11:30 AM



Saturday 26 Sep 2026 - Doors: 5:30 PM



Sunday 27 Sep 2026 - Doors: 10:30 AM



Ticket Information



Full Tournament Ticket Packages: same seat for all five sessions



Multi-Session Ticket Packages: same seat for two or more sessions



Single-Session Tickets: a seat for one specific session



Full Tournament Hospitality Packages: the best seats in the house for all five sessions combined access to one of the Laver Cup’s premium hospitality spaces / on sale now



More information can be found here, and tickets are on sale here.



Disclaimer: The appearance of any specific player is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.



