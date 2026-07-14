Laver Cup Giveaway on LBC, July 2026 – Specific Rules

1. The Laver Cup Giveaway promotion ('Promotion') is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Tuesday 14th July 2026 to Friday July 24th 2026 on LBC. Global is the Promoter. The 'Promotion Partner' mentioned in these Specific Rules is Laver Cup. The Prize Providers are Laver Cup and global.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the 'Promotion Terms and Conditions'). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion

3. To enter the Promotion, you must go online to the Promotion entry page at https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/laver-cup-2026-dates-tickets-and-venue-revealed-5HjdZc8_2/ register your details and submit an answer to the multiple-choice question provided.

4. Online entry will open at ️9am on Tuesday 14th July 2026 and close at 12:00pm on Friday 24th July 2026. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

5. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

6. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

7. Within 1 hour of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. Three correct entries will be selected at random. The first-place winning entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the telephone number on which you entered. If the first-place winner does not answer the call after three attempts to contact them, they will forfeit their right to the first-place prize, and we shall be entitled to select another first-place winner by another random draw. The second and third place winning entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the telephone number on which you entered within 7 days of the closing date. If such winners do not respond within 28 days from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize, and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the notification within 7 days of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize. The first-place winner will be announced on air during the LBC Drive Show on Friday July 24th 2026

8. We and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image and your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county), and we may refer to your and any applicable third party's (for example a guest) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.

9. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable in connection with the Promotion, unless you object to your and/or your guest's information being published or made available. We may also publish your and your guest(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility

10. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

11. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

12. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

13. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

Prize

14. The winning entrants will receive the following prizes:

A) First place: 2 x tickets to Session 1 of the Laver Cup at The O2, London on 25 September 2026 and £250 spending money.

B) Second place: 2 x tickets to Session 1 of the Laver Cup at The O2, London on 25 September 2026

C) Third place: 2 x tickets to Session 1 of the Laver Cup at The O2, London on 25 September 2026.

15. The winners and their guests must comply with the Laver Cup Ticket General Terms and Conditions available at https://lavercup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Laver-Cup-Ticket-General-Terms-and-Conditions-2022.pdf. The event takes place on 25 September 2026 and the prize cannot be used on any other date. Tickets will be delivered to the winners by the Promoter's account manager following verification of eligibility.

16. We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to your bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

17. You understand that should you win a prize package that is made up of various elements you are required to redeem all aspects of the prize in order to keep the prize. For example, you will not be able to accept the spending money only. If you are unable to accept the prize awarded in full, we reserve the right to withdraw the entire prize package and select another entrant to play or win as applicable.

18. You must, at your own cost, comply with all necessary checks, and/or tests required for travelling to and from and entering and exiting your travel destination/venue. This includes, but is not limited to, purchasing, organising, undertaking, recording and/or registering any required Covid-19 tests. We will not be responsible for any costs incurred by you in complying with this clause, nor will we purchase, organise, undertake, record and/or register any required Covid-19 tests.

19. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and your travel destination/venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance.

20. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively 'Covid Measures'). If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 23 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

21. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel to and from The O2, meals and accommodation are not included within the prize.

22. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available except at our sole discretion.

23. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

24. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection

25. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

26. By entering a Promotion, any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and our Promotion Partner's Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner's Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s) have given you permission to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.

27. We, our Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the UK and EEA for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where this occurs, we and the Promotion Partner will ensure that such transfers are carried out in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

28. You can exercise your data protection rights, including your right to request the erasure of your personal data by contacting privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.