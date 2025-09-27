Russia has 'no plans to attack Nato or EU', Kremlin war chief say in fiery UN address
Sergei Lavrov hit back at suggestions that Nato should down Russian aircraft entering its territory
Russia has no plans to attack Nato or EU nations, Sergei Lavrov has told the United Nations in a fiery address in New York.
After three Nato countries had Russian aircraft enter their territory in recent weeks, Lavrov told the UN: "Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic Alliance [Nato] and European Union countries."
Russian drones and jets were confirmed to enter Polish, Romanian, and Estonian skies in recent weeks - and unidentified drones were also spotted above Copenhagen Airport last week which was attributed to a "capable actor".
"President Putin has repeatedly debunked these provocations, Russia does not have and does not have any such intentions," Lavrov added.
The incursions led to suggestions that the forces should shoot down any further incidents.
In response to the suggestions, Mr Lavrov said: "However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response. Let there be no doubt about this in NATO and the EU."
In a press conference after the colourful address, Mr Lavrov reiterated: "We have nothing to hide. We never attack civilian and infrastructure.
"Incidents happen, but we never conduct targeted fire against them.
"We never target with our UAV or missiles on the countries in Europe, be that and EU members or NATO countries."