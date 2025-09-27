Russia has no plans to attack Nato or EU nations, Sergei Lavrov has told the United Nations in a fiery address in New York.

After three Nato countries had Russian aircraft enter their territory in recent weeks, Lavrov told the UN: "Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic Alliance [Nato] and European Union countries."

Russian drones and jets were confirmed to enter Polish, Romanian, and Estonian skies in recent weeks - and unidentified drones were also spotted above Copenhagen Airport last week which was attributed to a "capable actor".

"President Putin has repeatedly debunked these provocations, Russia does not have and does not have any such intentions," Lavrov added.

Read More: Moscow issues warning of war if NATO shoots down Russian aircraft

Read More: Trump disapproval among Republicans slips to double-digits for first time