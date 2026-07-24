The vehicle’s female driver, aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and remained in Garda custody on Friday

Isobella Perrie Sullivan leaving after she appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

A 25-year-old law student has been granted bail after appearing before court in the Republic of Ireland charged with possession of explosives.

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Isobella Perrie Sullivan, of Abbeylands Park, Clane in Co Kildare, appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening after an “extremely significant” bomb was intercepted in a car near the Irish border. A Garda officer outlined to the court how Ms Perrie Sullivan had been stopped by Gardaí on the N2 at Aclint, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. During a search of her vehicle, a bag was found in the rear seat which was found to contain Semtex and a detonator, the court heard. The court heard that Ms Perrie Sullivan was studying for a law degree and wanted to become a barrister. Read more: Families of Southport victims accuse Axel Rudakubana of 'manipulating the system' and call for urgent meeting after killer's transfer to psychiatric hospital Read more: UK 'ready to defend itself' after Iran issues threat over RAF base use

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly speaking to the media after it was confirmed an “extremely significant” bomb has been intercepted in a vehicle in transit near the Irish border in an operation targeting dissident republicans. Picture: Alamy

Defence solicitor Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, said his client had been asked to take a bag to the north, and had not been aware of what was in it. He said she lived with her father in Kildare and wanted to become a barrister. He said both her parents are devastated and can’t believe what has happened, adding that if granted bail they would intend to keep her on a “tight reign and ensure she abides by all conditions”. It came with a number of conditions, which included an independent surety of 15,000 euros, that she surrenders her passport, an address approved by Gardaí, a mobile phone number on which to be available 24/7, to sign in every day at Naas Garda Station and a curfew of 9pm to 7am. Gardaí also requested another condition, that she not have any contact with anyone in the Saoradh political party or the New IRA. It comes after an “extremely significant” bomb was intercepted in a vehicle in transit near the Irish border in an operation targeting dissident republicans, the gardaí said.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening. Picture: Alamy

In an intelligence-led swoop, members of the Garda’s Special Detective Unit stopped the vehicle travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on Wednesday afternoon. Gardaí then requested the assistance of the Irish Defence Forces EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team, which completed an examination of the vehicle. It is understood the device found contained suspected military-grade explosives. Garda sources have described the bomb as “highly sophisticated” and “advanced”. The vehicle’s female driver, aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and later charged. Another suspect, a man aged in his 40s, was also arrested and is being held at a Garda station in the Dublin area. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly confirmed details of the operation as he spoke to media at a Garda graduation event in Co Tipperary on Friday. “To be clear, what we found was an extremely significant seizure,” he said. “So this was an explosive device.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson speaks to media at CS Lewis Square in east Belfast after it emerged an "extremely significant" bomb had been intercepted. Picture: PA