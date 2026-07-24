Law student, 25, granted bail after 'extremely significant' car bomb intercepted near Irish border
The vehicle’s female driver, aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and remained in Garda custody on Friday
A 25-year-old law student has been granted bail after appearing before court in the Republic of Ireland charged with possession of explosives.
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Isobella Perrie Sullivan, of Abbeylands Park, Clane in Co Kildare, appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening after an “extremely significant” bomb was intercepted in a car near the Irish border.
A Garda officer outlined to the court how Ms Perrie Sullivan had been stopped by Gardaí on the N2 at Aclint, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.
During a search of her vehicle, a bag was found in the rear seat which was found to contain Semtex and a detonator, the court heard.
The court heard that Ms Perrie Sullivan was studying for a law degree and wanted to become a barrister.
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Defence solicitor Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, said his client had been asked to take a bag to the north, and had not been aware of what was in it.
He said she lived with her father in Kildare and wanted to become a barrister.
He said both her parents are devastated and can’t believe what has happened, adding that if granted bail they would intend to keep her on a “tight reign and ensure she abides by all conditions”.
It came with a number of conditions, which included an independent surety of 15,000 euros, that she surrenders her passport, an address approved by Gardaí, a mobile phone number on which to be available 24/7, to sign in every day at Naas Garda Station and a curfew of 9pm to 7am.
Gardaí also requested another condition, that she not have any contact with anyone in the Saoradh political party or the New IRA.
It comes after an “extremely significant” bomb was intercepted in a vehicle in transit near the Irish border in an operation targeting dissident republicans, the gardaí said.
In an intelligence-led swoop, members of the Garda’s Special Detective Unit stopped the vehicle travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on Wednesday afternoon.
Gardaí then requested the assistance of the Irish Defence Forces EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team, which completed an examination of the vehicle.
It is understood the device found contained suspected military-grade explosives.
Garda sources have described the bomb as “highly sophisticated” and “advanced”.
The vehicle’s female driver, aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and later charged.
Another suspect, a man aged in his 40s, was also arrested and is being held at a Garda station in the Dublin area.
Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly confirmed details of the operation as he spoke to media at a Garda graduation event in Co Tipperary on Friday.
“To be clear, what we found was an extremely significant seizure,” he said.
“So this was an explosive device.”
Commissioner Kelly added: “Any seizure of this nature is really concerning.
“However, we certainly know that there are a small minority of dissident republicans who did not agree with the Good Friday Agreement, they did not put weapons and explosives (out of use), they didn’t, you know, go through with the proper process in relation to decommissioning.
“So that is something that we continue to deal with.
“There’s a small minority of these individuals, I would describe them as radicalised republicans, and this is a threat that we’re going to continue to face for some time in An Garda Síochána.
“We work very closely with our colleagues in PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) and the intelligence services in the UK to deal with this threat.
“But I want to commend the members of An Garda Síochána who are involved in this operation.”