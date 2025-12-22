Two US lawmakers are threatening Attorney General Pam Bondi with impeachment and other legal action after only releasing part of the Epstein Files before the deadline set by Congress.

Rep Massie argues that the full release which was ordered after a Congressional vote has not been fulfilled.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who was a leading proponent of the files' release, said he is going to bring contempt proceedings against Ms Bondi.

The Justice Department's release of the files relating to the late sex trafficker on Friday was partially met but only a portion of available material was made accessible.

The Justice Department insists it is complying with its legal requirements, with Ms Bondi saying she is part of the "most transparent administration in American history".

As well as Mr Massie's efforts, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has also announced efforts to pressure the Justice Department into releasing more of the files.

Mr Schumer said on Monday that he would introduce a resolution in the Senate for failing to release the full files when the upper house of Congress reconvenes in January.

He said his motion will aim "to hold the Department of Justice accountable".

Speaking to CBS on Friday, Mr Massie suggested Ms Bondi's DOJ was "flouting the spirit and the letter of the law" passed to compel the Epstein Files release.

He added: "The quickest way, and I think most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi, and that doesn't require going through the courts."

Inherent contempt is a measure which can be used by either the Senate of the House but has not been invoked for nearly a century.