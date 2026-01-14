Lawrence of Arabia portraits given trigger warning over 'cultural appropriation'
Lawrence of Arabia's portraits have been given a trigger warning by the National Portrait Gallery for the cultural appropriation of Arab clothing.
Listen to this article
Artworks depicting the First World War hero in tribal dress have been flagged as “sensitive”, while portraits of him in a thobe and keffiyeh are said to clash with “today’s attitudes”.
The British officer, who fought alongside the Arabs against the Ottoman Empire, was presented with the robes as a gift by the Arab ruler Emir Faisal.
Read more: Retired British couple killed in scuba diving accident in the Maldives
Read more: Nearly one in five adults have a side hustle, survey indicates
Many other paintings in the gallery that show Europeans in the traditional dress of predominantly Muslim cultures, including Lord Byron, have also been marked as sensitive.
Cultural appropriation - the inappropriate adoption of a culture's customs and practices by outsiders - has generated much discussion in modern society.
Dressing up in Native American-inspired headdresses for Halloween and white people wearing their hair in dreadlocks are some examples of a potentially insensitive adoption.
The National Portrait Gallery’s online warning, which appears alongside a series of images, reads: "This is a historical work of art which reflects the attitudes and viewpoints of the time in which it was made.
"Whilst these may differ from today’s attitudes, this image is an important historical document."
One of these warnings is attached to a 1917 photograph of Lawerence in Arab clothing, as well as a 1918 sketch by Augustus John, a prominent artist of the era.
Images of Lawrence without his Arab attire do not carry the warning.
The officer was best known for his role in the Arab revolt against Ottoman rule during the First World War.
His work earned him international fame as Lawrence of Arabia, which was used as the title of David Lean's 1962 film, in which he was immortalised by Peter O’Toole.
In his 1926 autobiographical work, The Seven Pillars of Wisdom, Lawrence recalled Emir Faisal, the future King of Iraq, encouraging him to adopt the clothing of an Arab “sherif”, or royalty.
"[Faisal] asked me if I would wear Arab clothes like his own while in the camp," he wrote.
"I should find it better for my own part, since it was a comfortable dress in which to live Arab-fashion as we must do.
"Besides, the tribesmen would then understand how to take me... If I wore Meccan clothes, they would behave to me as though I were really one of the leaders."
A picture of Lord Bryon, whose for a portrait in the folk dress of Albania, has also been give the same online warning by the gallery.
The poet acquired his costume on a visit to the country he greatly admired, depicting its landscapes and people in his poem Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage.
Similar images of European figures in the traditional clothing of other cultures - such as British officer Sir Herbert Benjamin Edwardes dressed as an Indian nobleman and orientalist and Arabic translator Edward William Lane in Egyptian clothing - were also flagged.
The National Portrait Gallery was approached for comment.