By Frankie Elliott

Lawrence of Arabia's portraits have been given a trigger warning by the National Portrait Gallery for the cultural appropriation of Arab clothing.

Artworks depicting the First World War hero in tribal dress have been flagged as “sensitive”, while portraits of him in a thobe and keffiyeh are said to clash with “today’s attitudes”. The British officer, who fought alongside the Arabs against the Ottoman Empire, was presented with the robes as a gift by the Arab ruler Emir Faisal. Read more: Retired British couple killed in scuba diving accident in the Maldives Read more: Nearly one in five adults have a side hustle, survey indicates

Many other paintings in the gallery that show Europeans in the traditional dress of predominantly Muslim cultures, including Lord Byron, have also been marked as sensitive. Cultural appropriation - the inappropriate adoption of a culture's customs and practices by outsiders - has generated much discussion in modern society. Dressing up in Native American-inspired headdresses for Halloween and white people wearing their hair in dreadlocks are some examples of a potentially insensitive adoption. The National Portrait Gallery’s online warning, which appears alongside a series of images, reads: "This is a historical work of art which reflects the attitudes and viewpoints of the time in which it was made. "Whilst these may differ from today’s attitudes, this image is an important historical document." One of these warnings is attached to a 1917 photograph of Lawerence in Arab clothing, as well as a 1918 sketch by Augustus John, a prominent artist of the era. Images of Lawrence without his Arab attire do not carry the warning. The officer was best known for his role in the Arab revolt against Ottoman rule during the First World War.

