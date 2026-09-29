Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio is selling off his 2003 Rugby World Cup winner’s medal among other memorabilia from his career.

The 54-year-old, who revealed he was declared bankrupt last year following his divorce, is auctioning off medals, trophies and caps.

His World Cup medal is listed with an estimate of between £50,000 and £80,000 by auctioneer Budds, with the whole collection having an estimated value of £180,000.

Budds lists 22 items in the ‘Lawrence Dallaglio Collection’, with the description: “The following lots 90 to 111 were presented to World Cup-winning rugby union England international Lawrence Dallaglio.”