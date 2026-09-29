Bankrupt England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio auctioning 2003 World Cup winner’s medal following divorce
The 54-year-old is selling off medals, trophies and caps from his glittering career. His World Cup medal is expected to fetch between £50,000 and £80,000
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Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio is selling off his 2003 Rugby World Cup winner’s medal among other memorabilia from his career.
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The 54-year-old, who revealed he was declared bankrupt last year following his divorce, is auctioning off medals, trophies and caps.
His World Cup medal is listed with an estimate of between £50,000 and £80,000 by auctioneer Budds, with the whole collection having an estimated value of £180,000.
Budds lists 22 items in the ‘Lawrence Dallaglio Collection’, with the description: “The following lots 90 to 111 were presented to World Cup-winning rugby union England international Lawrence Dallaglio.”
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Among the items are a 2003 Six Nations winner’s medal, medals from his successful club career with Wasps and a British and Irish Lions cap.
Earlier this year, Dallaglio spoke about his financial difficulties during an appearance on the High Performance podcast.
“As a result of getting divorced, I was made bankrupt so I had some financial problems,” he said.
The auction will take place on October 13 in Northamptonshire.