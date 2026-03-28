Jack Moate, who had many complex medical needs and limited mobility, spent almost eight hours in surgery for an operation on his hips

Elizabeth with her nine-year-old son Jack Moate, who died less than two months after a now-suspended surgeon operated on him. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Lawyers for the mother of a nine-year-old boy who died less than two months after a now-suspended surgeon operated on him have said they will ask a coroner to call on the surgeon to give evidence at the child’s inquest.

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Jack Moate, who had many complex medical needs and limited mobility, spent almost eight hours in surgery for an operation on his hips. He was operated on by Kuldeep Stohr, an orthopaedic consultant who specialises in children, at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on September 28 2015. The nine-year-old died on November 21 2015, with his mother saying he was “in agony”. His care has since been reviewed as part of a wider exercise. An inquest into Jack’s death is due to open on Tuesday after Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) reported Jack’s case to the coroner, and a solicitor representing Jack’s mother has said they will be asking the coroner to call Ms Stohr as a witness to appear and give evidence in person. Read more: Houthi rebels enter Middle East conflict with missile strike while 12 US troops 'seriously injured' in Saudi base attack Read more: Half a million gather in London for biggest anti-far right demo, say organisers

Jack was operated on by Kuldeep Stohr, an orthopaedic consultant who specialises in children, at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on September 28 2015. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

Elizabeth Maliakal, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: “Given the findings of the independent review into Jack’s treatment, which questioned Ms Stohr’s decision-making, the quality of her surgery, and concluded that fatal physical harm was caused, we will be requesting that the coroner call Ms Stohr to attend the full inquest, rather than just provide a written witness statement. “This will importantly allow key questions to be put to her.” Ms Maliakal said there are “many questions which need answering” about Jack’s surgery, including how it was “conducted and assessed”, as well as about further treatment the nine-year-old received when he returned to hospital and was later sent home. A letter from CUH to Jack’s mother Elizabeth Moate, seen by the Press Association earlier this month, said that an independent clinical expert who reviewed the boy’s care found “there was evidence that fatal physical harm was caused”. The letter, dated February 2 of this year, stated that: “In the NHS, fatal harm means at the time of reporting, the patient, in this case Jack, has died and the incident may have contributed to the death.”

Jack Moate, whose case after he died less than two months after a now-suspended surgeon operated on him, has been referred to a coroner, as a review found "evidence that fatal physical harm was caused". Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire