Find out what the Chancellor's statement will really mean for you with LBC's new Budget calculator
Chancellor John Healey has delivered the Budget 2027. But what exactly does it mean for you and your money?
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Use our interactive tool to see how you have been affected by the Budget tax and spending announcements.
Input your details and find out whether you will lose money or save money.
How to use this calculator
Simply fill in the fields in the calculator and hit 'next' to continue to the next page.
It will show you how much your income is likely to change from the 2026/7 tax year to 2027/8.
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Read more: Cheaper beans and tax-free mileage: Burnham unveils 'everyday' savings that will put £1.75 a month back in your pocket
Ahead of the Budget, Andy Burnham announced a series of measures aimed at making things cheaper including tariffs being slashed on essentials and a higher tax-free mileage allowance.
The Treasury said that the plans would save an average household around £21 a year, among other measures.