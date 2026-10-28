Chancellor John Healey has delivered the Budget 2027. But what exactly does it mean for you and your money?

Use our interactive tool to see how you have been affected by the Budget tax and spending announcements.

Input your details and find out whether you will lose money or save money.

How to use this calculator

Simply fill in the fields in the calculator and hit 'next' to continue to the next page.

It will show you how much your income is likely to change from the 2026/7 tax year to 2027/8.