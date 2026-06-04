LBC caller claims there is a secret 'DEI agenda' at the top of the police
"If you looked at how many lesbians there are, it would be massively disproportionate!"
| Updated: 1h ago
Caller Dan believes the 'upper echelons of the police' have been overtaken by 'DEI philosophy'. ...But Henry Riley points out that there are no lesbian chief constables in the UK.
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Caller Patrick also joins the fray, claiming Britain is subject to 'two-tier policing', insisting that 'nobody can change his mind' on the matter.