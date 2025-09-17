Caller Ashley tells Nick Ferrari he thinks Donald Trump should be 'welcomed with open arms' by the UK, ahead of his unprecedented second state visit over the next few days.

Despite the occasion, London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has urged leaders to still 'be critical' of the US President as he believes Trump 'fans the flames of divisive, far-right politics'. Caller Ashley calls out the London Mayor on these comments, as well as criticising Khan's recent handling of the London Underground strikes. Nick Ferrari couldn't agree more with him on the latter.