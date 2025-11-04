LBC caller horrifies James O’Brien with her husband’s reaction to train stabbing
Kate in Ramsgate has been in a perpetual argument with her husband following the Huntingdon train stabbing.
"We have these arguments all the time."
Caller Kate the describes the 'obsession' her husband has with the ethnicity of criminals, telling James O'Brien that he appeared to delight in the news that people had been attacked on a train - and he had a very clear idea in his mind of who the perpetrator was.
During the call, an LBC listener texts in to sympathise, explaining how her husband is 'exactly the same'.
Just how typical is this husband and wife dynamic in Britain?