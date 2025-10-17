Caller Tom opens up about how lack of workplace accommodation led to breakdown of his marriage
| Updated: 7m ago
Tom from Weston-Super-Mare opens up to James O'Brien about how his work didn't accommodate his needs, which subsequently led to divorce
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Tom from Weston-Super-Mare tells James O'Brien about how his work weren't accommodating to his needs, which had a snowball effect on his personal life. He now finds when looking for a job, employers say they are accommodating but Tom thinks their actions towards him say otherwise.