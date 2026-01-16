LBC caller Matt reacts to Trump being 'awarded' the Nobel Peace Prize
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has gifted her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump. But does it count?
| Updated: 15m ago
The President finally has his hands on the sought-after Nobel Peace Prize. But how do his credentials for peace actually stack up?
Matt in Stafford calls Nick Ferrari to give his take on the latest development in the Peace Prize saga.
'A peace-maker he is not,' insists Matt, who suggests that Donald Trump's move towards 'peace' in Greenland could backfire on the President.