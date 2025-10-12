Caller Gary vows to 'rethink' his support for Reform after Natasha Devon explains her 'lack of faith' in Farage.

After a respectful debate with LBC's Natasha Devon, caller Gary vows to 'rethink' his Reform membership.

Gary voted for Reform and later went on to become a member, telling Natasha that Nigel Farage 'sounds like he knows what he's doing'.

Natasha presses the Reform supporter for examples after he says that he feels like he's 'losing his culture and identity'.

Following their insightful conversation, where Natasha informs the caller that the majority of immigrants 'contribute more than they take', Gary vows to 'rethink' his membership.