'That's just the way the world was!'

Failing to teach history of British Empire in schools means children do not understand role in shaping UK, claims Salman Rushdie. Ben Kentish asks callers if they agree.

John argues that many historical events need to be viewed in the context of their time, while Anthony says a deeper understanding of the British Empire is essential to understanding modern Britain.

The conversation looks at whether we can apply modern values to events from history, or whether the past should be considered through the lens of its own era.