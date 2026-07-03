LBC callers analyse Trump's impact on US politics
LBC callers consider if Trump is actually the most important President of the century.
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Ahead of America's 250th birthday, LBC callers analyse how Trump has triggered a change in US politics.
0:00 | Peter: Trump will be looked back on as a ‘malignant tumour’
4:30 | Is Trump the most important President of this century?
9:26 | Kenny: Trump cleaned out the swap but created a bigger one
16:23 | Listeners analyse Trump’s impact on US politics
18:43 | Mamdani could be the next big player in politics, predicts Shane
24:34 | Analysing America's 'extraordinary capacity of self-renewal'
26:29 | Paul argues integrity and morality is what the US is missing
32:51 | Simon: America has a habit of interfering in other countries