LBC callers consider if Trump is actually the most important President of the century.

Ahead of America's 250th birthday, LBC callers analyse how Trump has triggered a change in US politics.

0:00 | Peter: Trump will be looked back on as a ‘malignant tumour’

4:30 | Is Trump the most important President of this century?

9:26 | Kenny: Trump cleaned out the swap but created a bigger one

16:23 | Listeners analyse Trump’s impact on US politics

18:43 | Mamdani could be the next big player in politics, predicts Shane

24:34 | Analysing America's 'extraordinary capacity of self-renewal'

26:29 | Paul argues integrity and morality is what the US is missing

32:51 | Simon: America has a habit of interfering in other countries