"He's slagging off his own country."

Nigel Farage has likened the UK to North Korea as he criticised the country for being in an "awful authoritarian situation".

The Reform UK leader was invited to give evidence on civil liberties at a meeting of Washington’s House Judiciary Committee, and used the opportunity to slam the Online Safety Act, the imprisonment of Lucy Connolly and the arrest of Graham Linehan.

0:00 - Iain Dale accuses Nigel Farage of 'slagging off his own country'.

02:07 - Caller Neil defends the Reform leader, as he debates with Shelagh.

08:09 - Caller William says Farage is 'a proven liar'.

11:02 - Caller Aaron: ‘Who in their right mind goes lobbying to put extra tariffs on their own country?’

12:49 - Listener Judy gives her take from an American perspective.

13:31 - Caller Caroline: 'Do not vote a traitor to be the leader of this country!'