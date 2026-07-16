LBC callers react as FIFA faces pressure to punish Argentina's players for holding up a Falklands banner.

Argentina is facing a fine after their players held up a banner claiming ownership of the Falkland Islands after knocking England out of the World Cup.

0:00 | Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reiterates Falkands are British

0:28 | Ben Kentish reacts to the 'disgraceful' banner

1:38 | Listener Olly says Argentina are the 'FIFA favourite'

2:44 | Business Secretary condemns the 'entirely inappropriate' sign

4:02 | Ben disagrees with Cole who argues it's just 'banter'

5:38 | Andrew calls for extreme action to be taken against the players

8:30 | George says the England players were 'perfection'

After the final whistle Argentina’s players held up a banner which read: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" or "The Falklands are Argentine".

Argentina beat England 2-1 after a late comeback with goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez.