Kemi Badenoch has called for rules requiring public bodies to promote equality when making decisions to be scrapped.

The Conservative Party leader wants Public Sector Equality Duty [PSED] to be removed as part of a wider overhaul of the Equality Act, which would have implications for schools, hospitals and other institutions.

The Tory move is considered to be a response to the Bank of England's decision to replace historical figures on bank notes with pictures of animals birds and insects.