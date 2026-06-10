LBC callers debate Kemi Badenoch calling for more police stop and search
Nick Ferrari is joined by callers to discuss Badenoch's call to the police to carry out more stop-and-searches.
| Updated: 21m ago
Kemi Badenoch has called for rules requiring public bodies to promote equality when making decisions to be scrapped.
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The Conservative Party leader wants Public Sector Equality Duty [PSED] to be removed as part of a wider overhaul of the Equality Act, which would have implications for schools, hospitals and other institutions.
The Tory move is considered to be a response to the Bank of England's decision to replace historical figures on bank notes with pictures of animals birds and insects.