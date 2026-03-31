Caller Ulf and caller John disagree over the UK's reaction to Trump's fresh attack on Britain.

Donald Trump has said the UK should secure the Strait of Hormuz itself, insisting "the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us".

Posting to his social media on Tuesday, the US President appeared to hit out at the Prime Minister, insisting it was time for the UK to police the Strait themselves, adding it should "just take" the fuel it needed from Iran.

The explosive comments saw the US President insist the UK should "build up some delayed courage" and "go to the Strait".

Caller Ulf brands the President 'nasty, evil, and vicious' and accuses him of 'losing all remnants of self-control'.

Caller John believes that Ulf has a 'head of steam' and thinks the UK has become 'think-skinned' following its reaction to Trump's statements.