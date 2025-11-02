Is Britain becoming a 'breeding ground for fascism'?

Ali Miraj takes calls debating immigration, free speech, national identity, and the rise of the far right.

00:00 Simon talks about the collapse in confidence in our institutions.

03:23 Alex and Ali disagree on how the UK should handle 'illegal immigrants' and Alex fears there will be a 'civil war if this continues'.

10:42 Steve says, “I used to laugh at people warning about fascism, not anymore”.

13:02 Kojak accuses Ali of biases, “you’re trolling the public,” but Ali pushes back, “If you’re going to make charges, back them up”.

18:24 Anders warns we are 'looking in the wrong direction'.