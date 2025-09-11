LBC callers explain to James O'Brien what Charlie Kirk stood for
James O'Brien and his LBC callers reflect on the death of internet personality Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk was a behemoth of the online-right in America. But his popular debate show never crossed James O'Brien's social media feed. LBC callers step in to educate him:
00:00 Caller Steve describes some of Charlie Kirk's more controversial opinions, from opposition to the Civil Rights Act to popularising the Great Replacement conspiracy theory.
11:04 Caller Kevin explains the influence Charlie Kirk has had on his 17-year-old son.
15:23 Caller Adam 'despised' Charlie Kirk - but was nearly moved to tears upon hearing about his death.