Two LBC callers give astute analysis as to what both Labour and Reform did to lose the by-election in Gorton and Denton.

Caller Lou thinks that Keir Starmer needs to stop trying to win voters from Reform as they would never vote for Labour. He thinks Reform have a ceiling and only a certain amount of many people will vote for them.

Caller Hassan says Labour are haemorrhaging votes because Starmer planted his party firmly in the centre. He goes on to say that we should move away from labelling the election win as ‘sectarianism’ since a large proportion of conservative Muslims voted for Polanski who is Jewish and gay.