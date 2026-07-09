Reform MP Robert Jenrick takes on LBC callers as they grill him over the Clacton by-election.

1:42 | Caller Al says Farage is having a 'pima donna reaction'

6:00 | Count Binface is a 'better candidate', reckons caller John

8:22 | It's 'scandalous' that major parties are not standing, says Kevin

11:40 | Ben says Farage is 'insulting' the voters of Clacton

13:50 | Reform member Nicola is 'despaired' over by-election

16:19 | Caller Lisa berates Robert Jenrick for 'ruining the country'

21:55 | Tom argues that Farage's resignation is a 'political stunt'

24:04 | Caller Bee says Reform are 'muddying the waters'

26:57 | Caller Simon and Robert Jenrick go head-to-head

32:06 | Farage is being 'deceitful', argues caller Mark

The Reform leader sensationally quit as MP and vowed to fight a "people versus establishment" by-election in the Essex seat amid a row over his finances and a parliamentary investigation.

However Labour, the Lib Dems, the Conservatives, the Greens and Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain have agreed not to put up candidates labelling the by-election as a "circus" - meaning his only confirmed challenger so far is the satirical candidate Count Binface.