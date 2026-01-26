00:00 | Alexander says he was an 'innocent man, publicly executed'.

02:15 | Caller Antwi believes there is 'no other way to get through this other than a revolution'.

08:01 | Caller Peter says the ICE shooters are 'out of control'.

09:31 | Caller Sarah works three blocks away from where ICE killed Alex Pretti.

17:26 | Caller Jack debates over the Renee Good shooting.

24:36 | Caller Muna's friends are telling her not to come back to Minnesota for fear of her safety.

30:05 | Caller Luis asks why people 'don't allow law enforcement to do their job.'

33:36 | Caller James believes the US is 'undoubtedly turning into a fascist state'.