LBC callers have their say after another ICE shooting in Minneapolis
The fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti comes just a few weeks after ICE shot Renée Nicole Good to death, also in Minneapolis.
LBC callers speak to Nick Ferrari, James O'Brien and Henry Riley to give their thoughts:
00:00 | Alexander says he was an 'innocent man, publicly executed'.
02:15 | Caller Antwi believes there is 'no other way to get through this other than a revolution'.
08:01 | Caller Peter says the ICE shooters are 'out of control'.
09:31 | Caller Sarah works three blocks away from where ICE killed Alex Pretti.
17:26 | Caller Jack debates over the Renee Good shooting.
24:36 | Caller Muna's friends are telling her not to come back to Minnesota for fear of her safety.
30:05 | Caller Luis asks why people 'don't allow law enforcement to do their job.'
33:36 | Caller James believes the US is 'undoubtedly turning into a fascist state'.