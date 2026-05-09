LBC callers analyse Labour's 'pummelling' at the locals and consider if Starmer could be the 'death' of the party.

Ali Miraj and LBC callers mull over the local election results and consider whether Keir Starmer could be the 'death of the Labour Party'.

0:00 | Ali Miraj reacts to Labour's local election 'pummelling'

6:17 | Milo says both Labour and the Tories are 'on their way down'

11:57 | Joe calls on Starmer to 'pick up the phone to the EU and rejoin'

16:28 | How can Farage be riding high in the polls after his £5m 'gift'?

20:09 | Aggie Chambre sheds light on the feel inside the Labour Party

27:31 | John labels Farage a 'one trick pony' and asks if he can really govern

31:47 | Diane goes head-to-head with Ali over his description of Labour

35:50 | Simon says the 'elites have run the UK into the ground'

Labour has ceded hundreds of seats with losses across the country in the local elections, from key battlegrounds to classic strongholds.