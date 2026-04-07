00:05 Caller Jeff believes losing the war has made Trump ‘increasingly deranged’.

02:40 James dips into Trump’s press conference and reacts live as he accuses Iran of being ‘BS artists’.

06:45 Caller Max looks ahead to November and wonders what a ‘lame duck’ President Trump might do.

09:26 Caller Michael draws comparisons between the President and Mad King George.

11:43 James dips back into the press conference as Trump criticises NATO and boasts of America’s military prowess.

16:15 Caller Anthony asks whether Trump might actually be a psychopath.

22:05 Caller Jo believes there’s enough material in the public to diagnose Trump with ‘malignant narcissism’.

23:58 Caller Grace worries about Trump’s religious turn and comparisons to Jesus.