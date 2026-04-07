LBC callers react as Trump threatens to destroy entirety of Iran
The clock is ticking on Donald Trump's latest countdown for Iran...
James Hanson and LBC's callers react to Donald Trump's latest threat: To obliterate the entire nation of Iran...
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00:05 Caller Jeff believes losing the war has made Trump ‘increasingly deranged’.
02:40 James dips into Trump’s press conference and reacts live as he accuses Iran of being ‘BS artists’.
06:45 Caller Max looks ahead to November and wonders what a ‘lame duck’ President Trump might do.
09:26 Caller Michael draws comparisons between the President and Mad King George.
11:43 James dips back into the press conference as Trump criticises NATO and boasts of America’s military prowess.
16:15 Caller Anthony asks whether Trump might actually be a psychopath.
22:05 Caller Jo believes there’s enough material in the public to diagnose Trump with ‘malignant narcissism’.
23:58 Caller Grace worries about Trump’s religious turn and comparisons to Jesus.