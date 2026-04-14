James O'Brien hears from callers Trevor and Sally who draw on their experiences as parents.

LBC callers draw on their own experiences as parents to react to the Southport inquiry's findings.

The first phase of the inquiry into the attack has revealed the numerous failings by multiple agencies - and pointed the finger at Rudakubana's parents who could have "almost certainly" stopped it from happening.

Sir Adrian Fulford, Chair of the Southport Inquiry, said: "This terrible event could have been - and should have been - prevented.

"Today is in recognition of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, of those who were physically and psychologically injured, and to the families whose lives have been irreparably changed."