LBC callers react as the Shadow Home Secretary followed small boat migrants to a dinghy live on air.

After Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp followed migrants to a dinghy live on air, LBC callers react to the Tory MPs actions.

0:00 | Chris Philp's ventures into the Channel

0:39 | Aasmah Mir questions what this adds to the debate

1:47 | Labour's Tom Hayes says he should focus on his own 'failures'

4:53 | Michael doesn't trust a word the government says

10:50 | Ash argues Chris Philp is 'stoking division'

12:55 | Andrew believes the Tory's actions are a 'stunt'

Mr Philp spoke to LBC this morning live from a beach in northern France while following closely behind a group of migrants preparing to make the crossing to the UK.

He walked alongside a group of around 30 men, women and children along a beach as they made a long walk in the sun towards a staging area where they would await the dinghy that would transport them across the Channel.